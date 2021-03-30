Shafali Verma consolidates top spot in T20I rankings

Shafali Verma has consolidated her position at the top of the women’s T20I player rankings for batters, her 30-ball 60 in the final Twenty20 International against South Africa garnering her 26 rating points.

Smriti Mandhana, who batted with Shafali at the top of the order and scored 48 runs in the same contest, climbed a spot to sixth place.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad assumed a career-best 13 position in the rankings for T20I bowlers, after having registered figures of 3 for 9 in that contest. Seamer Arundhati Reddy gained 15 places to be 66.

For South Africa, captain Sune Luus has gained one slot to reach 37th among batters after her knock of 28 while fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune is in the 42nd position after gaining seven slots. All-rounder Nadine de Klerk advanced two slots to catch up with compatriot Moseline Daniels at joint-66th place.

In Tuesday’s update, which also considered performances in the first match between New Zealand and Australia in Hamilton on Sunday, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 73 helped her gain five places to reach a career-best 11th position.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham rose back to a career best-matching 10th position after gaining two slots while Nicola Carey moved up from 60th to 57.

For New Zealand, former captain Amy Satterthwaite’s knock of 40 helped her gain one slot and reach 27th position. All-rounder Amelia Kerr moved up 10 slots to 71st among batters and Maddy Green is up three places to 87th. Rosemary Mair (up seven places to 46th) and Jess Kerr (up 38 places to 92nd) advanced among bowlers.