Cricket Cricket Shahid Afridi criticises PCB for postponing PSL 6 Afridi says the postponement proved that the PCB didn't have a plan B to fall back upon. PTI Karachi 18 March, 2021 14:00 IST Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi. - AP PTI Karachi 18 March, 2021 14:00 IST Former captain Shahid Afridi has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for postponing the Pakistan Super League, saying the deferment proved that the board didn't have a plan B to fall back upon. The tourney was postponed indefinitely earlier this month due to rising cases of COVID-19 infections among participants.Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that PSL 6 should not have been postponed."The PSL is a very big brand of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket and it is unfortunate that the PCB didn't appear to have a plan B for this important event," he said.ALSO READ | Pakistan optimistic about hosting India in 2023 Asia Cup - Ehsan Mani"But it appears they didn't have a plan B when the COVID-19 cases were detected among some players and officials and this is surprising to me. The postponement didn't send out a good message," he said.Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators franchise, also held the PCB responsible for failing to maintain the bio-bubble created for the event in Karachi. "I think the PCB is 90 per cent responsible for the faults in the bio-secure bubble created for the tournament which eventually led to the postponement of the PSL," he said.Omar also noted that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had admitted that there was a communication gap between the board and the six PSL franchises, one of the reasons for bio-bubble's failure.