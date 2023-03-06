Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan becomes first Bangladesh bowler to pick 300 ODI wickets

Shakib is one of only three all-rounders to achieve the ODI double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi.

Team Sportstar
06 March, 2023 19:07 IST
06 March, 2023 19:07 IST
Shakib Al Hasan (R) became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 300 ODI wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan (R) became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 300 ODI wickets. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shakib is one of only three all-rounders to achieve the ODI double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi.

Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to pick up 300 ODI wickets as his side beat England by 50 runs in the third One-Dayer in Chattogram on Monday.

Shakib reached the mark with the wicket of England debutant Rehan Ahmed as Bangladesh defended a 246-run total to finish the series 2-1 in favour of the visitor.

Also Read
Most ODI wickets: Muralidaran to Shakib Al Hasan, bowlers with 300 and more wickets

Shakib is one of only three all-rounders to achieve the ODI double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi.

Shakib is the 14th bowler to achieve the mark in ODIs and leads the wicket-takers list among all active players. Australia’s Mitchell Starc follows Shakib among active players with 211 scalps.

Overall, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralidaran tops the bowling charts with 534 wickets from 350 matches.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us