Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to pick up 300 ODI wickets as his side beat England by 50 runs in the third One-Dayer in Chattogram on Monday.

Shakib reached the mark with the wicket of England debutant Rehan Ahmed as Bangladesh defended a 246-run total to finish the series 2-1 in favour of the visitor.

Shakib is one of only three all-rounders to achieve the ODI double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi.

Shakib is the 14th bowler to achieve the mark in ODIs and leads the wicket-takers list among all active players. Australia’s Mitchell Starc follows Shakib among active players with 211 scalps.

Overall, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralidaran tops the bowling charts with 534 wickets from 350 matches.