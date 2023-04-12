Cricket

Shakib, Ishimwe win ICC Player of the Month awards for March

Shakib won the award for the second time after July 2021 for his vital role in Bangladesh’s 3-0 T20I series win against England.

Team Sportstar
12 April, 2023 16:43 IST
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won the ICC Player of the Month for the second time. He won it for the first time in July 2021.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won the ICC Player of the Month for the second time. He won it for the first time in July 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan, the star Bangladesh all-rounder, and Rwandan star Henriette Ishimwe clinched the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for the month of March on Wednesday. 

Shakib scored 141 runs in the ODI series and nine wickets across the two formats. He also picked up a fifer against Ireland in Bangladesh’s another home series win.

Ishimwe, 19, who was part of the Rwandan team at the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa, was key to her team’s win over Zimbabwe, claiming four wickets in four balls. She followed that with another scintillating performance in the Nigerian women’s T20I tournament last month, scoring 92 runs and taking nine wickets in March, which included a hattrick. It made her only the second female player from an Associate Member to win the ICC Player of the Month award.

