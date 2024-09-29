Interim government can’t guarantee security to Shakib from public anger: Bangladesh sports advisor Bhuiyan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be provided with proper security as a player, but the country’s interim government has indicated that they cannot guarantee his security from public anger.

“The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has already given its statement on this matter. The state is obligated to ensure the safety of its citizens, and that will be handled accordingly. But Shakib has two identities — one as a cricketer and another as a politician,“ said Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, the country’s interim sports advisor.

Shakib expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket after playing against South Africa at home, provided the government can provide security.

“He contested the general election under the Awami League’s banner. So opinions are mixed on the matter,“ Bhuiyan added.

Amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh, Shakib was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month. “We will ensure his security as a player if he returns to the country. Regarding the murder case, the law adviser has already said his name will be initially removed if he has no involvement,” the sports advisor added.

“But if public anger arises due to his (Shakib’s) political identity — for example, I have five police constables and a gunman as my security detail, but if the majority of the country is upset with me, those few security personnel will not be enough to protect me…

“So if there was public anger, I would have to allay it with my statements and doings. I think he (Shakib) should clarify his stance as a politician… Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has already spoken about his position. So if there is public anger, no one can guarantee his security,” Mahmud said, adding: “Even Sheikh Hasina could not ensure her safety and eventually had to flee the country. So, Shakib must clarify his stance as a politician. But as a player – it is our responsibility to ensure the security of all the players, and we will be at it.”

Speaking to Sportstar earlier, BCB president Faruque Ahmed, too, had said that it would not take responsibility for the star all-rounder’s safety. “It’s up to the interim government to decide,” Ahmed had said.

“We (the BCB) are a sports governing body, and we don’t have the power to give any sort of security assurances to anyone. At the most, we can request the government to consider the matter, but we can’t really promise anything…”

Shakib is currently in Kanpur with the Bangladesh team and is playing in the ongoing second Test, which could be his final red-ball campaign with the national side.