Shakib Al Hasan kicks stumps, later uproots and throws them

Shakib Al Hasan lashed out at umpire Imran Parvez for rejecting an lbw appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim in the Dhaka Premier Division Premier League clash between Mohamedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Furious with the decision, Shakib kicked the stumps and before the rain stopped play, he uprooted them and threw it away. The Bangladesh international, also the captain of Mohamedan, had a heated conversation with the umpire.

Earlier while batting, Shakib wasn't pleased with Arafat Sunny's bowling action. He felt the spinner was chucking and he tried to indicate that to the square-leg umpire by gestures.

While returning to the dressing room, Shakib had a few things to say to the Abahani players with gestures which enraged Khaled Mahmud, the coach.