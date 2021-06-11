Cricket Cricket Shakib Al Hasan kicks stumps, later uproots and throws them Bangladesh international Shakib lost his temper on the umpire after an lbw appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down in a domestic game. Team Sportstar 11 June, 2021 16:24 IST Shakib Al Hasan kicked the stumps after a heated argument with an on-field umpire during a domestic game on Friday. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar 11 June, 2021 16:24 IST Shakib Al Hasan lashed out at umpire Imran Parvez for rejecting an lbw appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim in the Dhaka Premier Division Premier League clash between Mohamedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.Furious with the decision, Shakib kicked the stumps and before the rain stopped play, he uprooted them and threw it away. The Bangladesh international, also the captain of Mohamedan, had a heated conversation with the umpire.Earlier while batting, Shakib wasn't pleased with Arafat Sunny's bowling action. He felt the spinner was chucking and he tried to indicate that to the square-leg umpire by gestures.While returning to the dressing room, Shakib had a few things to say to the Abahani players with gestures which enraged Khaled Mahmud, the coach. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :