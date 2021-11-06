Shakib Al Hasan to miss T20I series against Pakistan due to injury

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss Bangladesh’s three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury, but may be fit for the ensuing Test series. Shakib sustained his injury during the T20 World Cup contest against West Indies.

“Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief physician Debashish Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

ALSO READ - Early exit a rare blip for avant-garde West Indies

Chowdhury was hopeful that wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, who has been laying low due to abdominal pain and missed the last three games in the World Cup, will be available for the T20I series.

The T20I series, to be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, begins on November 19. It will be followed by a two-Test series which concludes in December.

Bangladesh crashed out of the T20 World Cup after losing all five of its matches played so far.