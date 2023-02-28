Irani Cup: Shams Mulani replaces injured Mayank Markande in Rest of India squad

Shams Mulani replaces Mayank Markande in Rest of India (RoI) squad for the upcoming Irani Cup. Mayank Agarwal will lead the Rest of India team against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup, which will be starting from March 1st at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

Agarwal, who scored 990 runs in 13 innings, was the leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named all-rounder Shams Mulani as the replacement for the injured Mayank Markande in the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Mastercard Irani Cup.

Mayank Markande injured his right index finger during training and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Updated RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami