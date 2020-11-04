Shane Bond: I think nobody wants to play Mumbai Indians

What has been the recipe for Mumbai Indians’ success in the Indian Premier League? The team’s bowling coach Shane Bond believes that the attitude and the planning have ensured that the team reaches its goal season after season.

The Rohit Sharma-led team has been the most successful side in the tournament, having won the title four times. And this time around, as the side gears up for yet another playoffs, Bond believes that the indomitable attitude has worked for the side.

“I think we are the team that nobody really wants to play, because they know if we play well, we can do some damage,” Bond said ahead of the first qualifier against Delhi Capitals.

“We have got as good batting line (up) as anyone in the tournament, our bowling line up is as good as anyone’s in the tournament,” the former New Zealand speedster, who has been with Mumbai Indians for a while, said.

Having some of the top players in its ranks, the side has been able to balance things well. “We have got a whole lot of players, who have experienced winning the tournament. They know how to win with one tight game, so we go in with that weight behind us and that makes a huge difference..,” he added.

“You have got (Kieron) Pollard, Rohit, Pandya brothers now, Suryakumar Yadav, guys who know how to win, they know the intensity of the finals, pressures of the finals, they have played well and have had success in those finals.

“So if you take that into the final (play-offs) against the team which hasn't had success and are nervous, then it goes in your advantage,” he said.

Bond also admits that there is confidence in this group, which has been its success mantra. Mumbai Indians benched Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the last league fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Trent and Jasprit have been outstanding in the way they have played. We knew not only with back to back fixtures, but also from travel back and forth from Dubai to Sharjah, that it was an opportunity for us to give those guys a break and freshen up, knowing that we have got at-least two games coming up, and possibly three.

“You will hopefully get the benefits of giving those guys rest a week down the track and both boys enjoyed the rest. We have a bowling squad, particularly the fast bowlers, who are all ready to play, so we pick up an injury, we know everybody has hit the game time as well, which puts us in a really good position,” Bond said.

While he is happy with the way the top-order has fared, Bond also is optimistic of qualifying for yet another summit clash.