Shane Bond added to New Zealand coaching staff for T20 World Cup, India tour

New Zealand men's cricket team on Tuesday added Shane Bond as a fourth coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and the following three-game T20I series against India.

The former fast bowler is no stranger to the team following a three-year tenure as bowling coach (2012-15) and helped out as recently as 2019 in a T20 series against England, along with stints leading New Zealand A.

Since stepping back as Sydney Thunder coach earlier this year, Bond has been assisting the men's winter training squads at Lincoln and also helped the White Ferns prepare for its tour of England.

The 46-year-old will next month resume his role as bowling coach with the Mumbai Indians as IPL 2021 restarts in the UAE, before linking up with the Blackcaps T20 World Cup squad.

Head coach Gary Stead said it was great to add someone of Bond's experience to the group.

"Shane's been in our environment before and understands what we're about. Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the world cup ... he'll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what's been happening in the competition," said Stead in an official release.

"He'll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick - so we need to be one step ahead of other teams," he added.

Stead has utilised a fourth coach during past home summers such as Bond's stint in late 2019, but the role has also been employed for away tours to England and Sri Lanka as well as world events including the recent ICC ODI World Cup - where current batting coach Luke Ronchi was the fourth assistant.

"The fourth coach for me is an opportunity to bring in different voices to the environment and we've used it in a whole host of ways in the past. Shane is someone who always adds value and we're delighted to have him on board," said Stead.