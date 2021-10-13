T20 World Cup: Shane Bond roped in to work with New Zealand spinners

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been hired by New Zealand Cricket to "work specifically" with the national team's spinners ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Bond, who is with the squad as the 'fourth coach', is assisting bowling coach Shane Jurgensen while also working with the team's spinners.

"He's working specifically with the spin bowlers in the tournament for us as well. So, he's been great and it provides another set of hands for Shane (Jurgensen) when you look at a large number in squad are bowlers," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead told New Zealand Cricket.

"He's working with the spinners, in particular, and just around their strategies." "... Bondie came in, in the last couple of days as well, when Mumbai (Indians) were knocked out (of IPL)."

Bond is also the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians.

Stead is confident that captain Kane Williamson, who hurt his hamstring during the IPL last week, will be fit in time for New Zealand's first match in the T20 World Cup, against Pakistan on October 26.

Williamson was left out of Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI for its final match of the IPL, but Stead played down concerns around the chances of the injury hurting Williamson's participation in the marquee event.

"Kane's fine," Stead said.

How do BLACKCAPS players set goals for something like the @T20WorldCup? The team's first warm-up game is on Saturday against @KNCBcricket in Dubai. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/i7LJiB2j2X — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 13, 2021

"He's just had a very, very slight hamstring twinge, but he's getting through everything at the moment, he's feeling good.

"They (Sunrisers Hyderabad) were out of the competition as well, so I'm not sure if that was something he had to play in."

Williamson joined the New Zealand camp in Dubai from the IPL. Other members joining the national squad straight from the IPL included James Neesham and Adam Milne from Mumbai Indians.

With less than two weeks to go before New Zealand plays its first match of the tournament, Stead is using the lead-up to the match to get his squad accustomed to the heat of the UAE.

"Today we've probably trained in the hottest part of the day. Two o'clock we start and it's somewhere between 35 and 38 degrees probably. You can feel you burn pretty quick. We've just got to keep the fluids up.

"A little bit of shock therapy and getting get people back into the hot weather and working hard," Stead said.

"And then just making sure we manage guys in the next wee-while and be clear around our training and what we're trying to achieve. We're certainly not doing it to try and cook people."