Shantha Rangaswamy asked to depose before BCCI ethics officer

Shantha Rangaswamy, a member of the now defunct Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), has been asked to depose before the BCCI ethics officer, Justice (retired) D. K. Jain here on December 28 to explain the conflict of interest allegations levelled against her.

The CAC, comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Rangaswamy, had resigned after receiving conflict of interest notice from Jain in September following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

“The ethics officer has asked [Rangaswamy] to depose on December 28. Even Kapil and Gaekwad will depose around the same time. They need to appear before the ethics officer and clarify whether they fall under the conflict of interest rule,” one of the Board officials told Sportstar, adding that Rangaswamy’s hearing has been listed alongside Gaekwad’s on December 28.

Kapil not to attend

Kapil, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain, will not attend the hearing as the committee is non-existent. Gaekwad is likely to appear in person. Former India women’s captain Rangaswamy, it has been learned, may request the ethics officer to allow her to depose via Skype.

The three-member CAC, led by Kapil, was formed by the now-defunct Committee of Administrators to appoint the senior men’s and women’s head coach. It named W. V. Raman as the women’s coach last year and extended Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the men’s head coach in August this year.

Before the BCCI election, all three resigned from the committee to avoid any conflict of interest issues. As per the existing BCCI constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time. In his complaint, Gupta had, however, claimed that Kapil, Gaekwad and Rangaswamy are involved in multiple cricketing roles.

Too much hassle

Interestingly, on Friday, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said a new CAC will be formed in the next couple of days to announce the new selection panel on a three-year tenure. Speaking in Kolkata, Ganguly said the CAC will be appointed only to pick the selectors. “Conflict of interest is a major concern and with such instances, not many former cricketers would be keen to be part of the CAC. Why would anyone face so much hassle for a free service? There needs to be a practical solution to the problem,” one of the senior Board officials, aware of the development, told this publication.

It has been learned that BCCI employee Mayank Parik, who faces conflict of interest charges, has also been asked to depose on December 27.