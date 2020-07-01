Cricket Cricket Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman the ICC Board has decided that deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected. Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 July, 2020 18:07 IST Shashank Manohar steps down after successfully completing his stint at ICC. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI Team Sportstar Mumbai 01 July, 2020 18:07 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, Shashank Manohar, has stepped down after completing two-year tenures twice.In a meeting on Wednesday, the ICC Board decided that deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected. The process for the chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja added: “Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos