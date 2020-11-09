Cricket Cricket Shashi Khanna elected as DDCA treasurer Shashi Khanna has been elected as the treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). PTI New Delhi 09 November, 2020 21:57 IST Shashi Khanna, the wife of former acting BCCI President C. K. Khanna, defeated Pawan Gulati by 44 votes. - SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR PTI New Delhi 09 November, 2020 21:57 IST Shashi Khanna, the wife of former acting BCCI President C. K. Khanna, was on Monday elected as treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after she defeated Pawan Gulati in the polls here.Shashi secured 895 votes as against 851 polled for Gulati, the maternal uncle of former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir.Late former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s son Rohan has been the unanimous choice for the president’s post. It was Rohan’s maiden entry into cricket administration.The DDCA is a much-maligned body for its multiple factions like the Vinod Tihara group, the SP Bansal group, and C. K. Khanna group to name a few. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos