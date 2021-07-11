Cricket Cricket Sheldon Jackson set to return to Saurashtra The seasoned batsman, who plays the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, has already obtained the No Objection Certificate from Cricket Association of Pondicherry. Team Sportstar Mumbai 11 July, 2021 17:02 IST Sheldon Jackson amassed 809 runs to help Saurashtra clinch its first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Mumbai 11 July, 2021 17:02 IST Sheldon Jackson, who moved to Puducherry in the last domestic season, has decided to return to Saurashtra for the upcoming season.The seasoned batsman, who plays the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, has already obtained the No Objection Certificate from Cricket Association of Puducherry."He has got the NOC and we are happy to have him back. Last year, it was his personal decision to leave Saurashtra, now that he has decided to return, we welcome hom back," Saurashtra Cricket Association chief Jaydev Shah told Sportstar.READ: BCCI announces domestic calendar, Ranji Trophy to begin on November 16Sheldon has been one of the batting mainstays of Saurashtra. The seasoned campaigner amassed 809 runs in the tournament to ensure that the side clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :