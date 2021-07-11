Sheldon Jackson set to return to Saurashtra

Sheldon Jackson, who moved to Puducherry in the last domestic season, has decided to return to Saurashtra for the upcoming season.

The seasoned batsman, who plays the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders, has already obtained the No Objection Certificate from Cricket Association of Puducherry.

"He has got the NOC and we are happy to have him back. Last year, it was his personal decision to leave Saurashtra, now that he has decided to return, we welcome hom back," Saurashtra Cricket Association chief Jaydev Shah told Sportstar.

Sheldon has been one of the batting mainstays of Saurashtra. The seasoned campaigner amassed 809 runs in the tournament to ensure that the side clinched its first-ever Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season.