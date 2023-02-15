Dhawan optimistic about making India comeback

Shikhar Dhawan is optimistic about playing the 2023 World Cup at home and hasn’t given up hopes of an India comeback.

Speaking to a select group of journalists on Wednesday, the southpaw said that he has learnt to deal with success and failure alike and that he is looking forward to being a part of the Indian squad for the 50-overs World Cup.

“They (ups and downs) are part of life. With time, with experience, you learn how to handle them with ease. I find a lot of strength in them. I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine. That is why that person is there and I am not there. I am very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong. Of course, there is always a chance of me coming back to the side,” Dhawan said.

“If it comes it is good, if it doesn’t come that is also good. I have achieved a lot and I am happy with that. Whatever has to come will come. I don’t get desperate about it,” he added.

Dhawan led India in New Zealand in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and designated vice-captain KL Rahul but was subsequently dropped owing to poor form. His replacement Shubman Gill set the stage on fire as the youngster piled loads of runs with four centuries including a maiden double century.

Dhawan who has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20s said that he is currently training for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will be captaining Punjab Kings for the first time.

The southpaw completed a 10-day training programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will be in Mohali for the preparatory camp.

“My IPL preparation is going on well. I was in Bangalore for 10 days. The focus was on fitness and strength training. With the IPL coming up, I will join the camp in Mohali on February 24 and then we will regroup again later on and get going. I am in a very good state of mind and looking forward to leading from the front,” the 37-year-old said.

The India opener was in Hyderabad along with legendary Sachin Tendulkar to witness the maiden Formula E-Prix and was thrilled to attend the all-electric racing championship.

“It is always lovely to meet Sachin paaji. He has got great passion towards sports cars. It was a great experience. I took a lap of the track. I see a lot of potential for Formula E in India as it is sustainable and promotes a healthy environment. Since it is organised mainly on public roads, it should gather a lot of ground in India,” he said.