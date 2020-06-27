Cricket Cricket Hetmyer could've played an important role for Windies in the U.K. - Andy Roberts “Somebody has to make him realise that you can’t score runs sitting in the pavilion,” says Windies fast bowling great Andy Roberts. PTI New Delhi 27 June, 2020 15:24 IST Shimron Hetmyer (front) has played 16 Tests, 45 ODIs and 25 T20Is for the West Indies. - Vivek Bendre PTI New Delhi 27 June, 2020 15:24 IST West Indies fast bowling great Andy Roberts has expressed his disappointment at Shimron Hetmyer’s decision not to tour the U.K. due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Along with senior professional Darren Bravo, Hetmyer pulled out of the tour of the U.K. - which has so far registered more than 43,000 deaths due to COVID-19 - and forced the Roger Harper-led selection committee to make some last-minute changes.“They would have played an integral part of the batting. As much as we don’t like the way Hetmyer has been playing, he is one of the batsmen for the future. But somebody has to get into his head and let him realise that you can’t score runs sitting in the pavilion,” Roberts said on Michael Holding’s YouTube channel.Holding, Roberts’ equally illustrious pace bowling partner through the 1970s and 80s, called the decision of the two batsmen “unfortunate.”According to Roberts, the challenge for most West Indies batsmen was that they “don’t really train and practise enough to work the ball into gaps. We believe in boundaries.”ALSO READ | Simmons expects Windies batsmen to fire in first TestWith the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas and Shannon Gabriel in charge of the Windies pace attack, Roberts sees a bright future. “I am glad to see there is a sort of a resurgence in the last couple of months, not years, just the last couple of months. There are some youngsters coming through and I hope that we don’t try and expect too much off them too soon,” Roberts said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos