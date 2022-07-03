Shivnarine Chanderpaul named head coach of USA senior women's and U-19 teams

Former West Indies international Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed the head coach of USA's senior women’s team and the women’s U-19 teams.

Chanderpaul will begin the role immediately as the U-19 team departs for the Caribbean on Sunday for the Cricket West Indies U-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship.

Chanderpaul, widely acknowledged as one of the best batters in the history of West Indian cricket, has been based in the United States in Orlando, Florida since 2005 and has been progressing through the coaching pathways since his retirement from professional cricket.

Chanderpaul is also currently the Head Coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League and most recently, has served as the batting consultant of the Cricket West Indies Under 19 men’s team.

READ: 'West Indies needs more coaches to help young players'

Chanderpaul has signed a one and a half year contract until the end of 2023.

“I am excited to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the USA National Women’s Team and Women’s Under 19 Team. The Women’s game is something I am a huge advocate of, and I have followed the progress of the USA Women’s National team with keen interest," Chanderpaul said.

"I’ve enjoyed being involved in American cricket over the years as a resident of Orlando, so to be given this opportunity to become the Head Coach for USA Cricket is an incredible one. I’m really looking forward to using my 20+ years of international cricket and my recent coaching experiences, to help the women’s teams progress to World Cups in years to come, particularly the inaugural Under 19 Cricket World Cup in January.”