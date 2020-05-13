Shoaib Akhtar responds to defamation notice

Shoaib Akhtar has responded to the defamation notice sent to him by Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi, calling it “legally defective, meritless and misconceived.” The former fast bowler also demanded an apology from Rizvi for trying to “publicly humiliate, degrade, defame and ridicule” him.

“Whatever I said on my [YouTube] channel was for the betterment of Pakistan cricket and to point out to the board where it needed to put things right. Whatever I said about Rizvi was based on my personal interaction with him. My comments about PCB and Mr. Rizvi are expression of opinion given in public interest to point out shortcomings in PCB with hope for improvement,” he wrote on Twitter.

'Inept'

Rizvi, the long-serving legal counsel of the Pakistan Cricket Board, sent a defamation notice after Akhtar called him “inept” while criticising the decision to impose a three-year ban on Umar Akmal.

Rizvi demanded an unconditional apology and a compensation of PKR 10 million to be donated to a charity. But Akhtar is defiant, insisting he will fight the case.

The PCB, while issuing a statement on Akhtar’s video, made it clear that Rizvi had filed the notice in his personal capacity.