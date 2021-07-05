Shreyas Iyer confirms IPL return after recovery from shoulder injury

India and Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer said on Monday that he would be available for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Iyer, skipper of the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 edition, was ruled out of the IPL earlier this year after sustaining a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England in March. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was then handed over the reins of the franchise.

“My shoulder, yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL,” Iyer said on The Grade Cricketer's Podcast.

The middle-order batsman wasn’t too concerned about returning as captain of his IPL side and said, “... the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal is to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before.”

The Delhi Capitals made it to its first-ever IPL final under Iyer in 2020, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

The franchise was topping the points table under Pant’s captaincy, when the tournament was suspended due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.