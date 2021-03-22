Shreyas Iyer to play for Lancashire in Royal London Cup

Lancashire has signed India batsman Shreyas Iyer for the Royal London Cup starting in July.

Iyer has been a regular face in the Indian limited-overs setup for close to four years. The Mumbai boy came up through the Indian Premier League ranks representing Delhi Capitals.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, middle-order batsman V.V.S. Laxman, spin bowler Murali Kartik and wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer are a few of the other cricketers from India who have represented the English club in the past.

Iyer has 807 runs at an average of 44.83 in 21 ODIs. He has eight fifties and a hundred against New Zealand in Hamilton. In List A cricket, the right-hander has 3,970 runs in 100+ games with eight hundreds and 25 fifties.

He will be checking in at Old Trafford on July 15 and is expected to stay for the entire duration of the tournament.

The Royal London Cup could not be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this time around, Somerset will be hoping to defend the title in the final in Trent Bridge on August 19.

Lancashire’s Director of Cricket, Paul Allott, said: “Shreyas is one of the shining lights of a new generation of Indian batsman and a leader, and we’re delighted that an opportunity to bring him to Emirates Old Trafford has presented itself. With the expectation that we will be fielding a younger side in this year’s Royal London Cup due to the Hundred, it was important that we brought in a top-order batsman with experience at the highest level to enhance our prospects in the tournament."