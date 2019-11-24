Cricket Cricket Shubang Hegde named India U-19 captain for remaining one-dayers against Afghanistan Shubhang Hegde replaced Priyam Garg as captain of the India’s Under-19 squad for the remaining three one-dayers against Afghanistan U-19 squad. PTI New Delhi 24 November, 2019 22:33 IST File photo of Priyam Garg, who was replaced by Shubhang Hegde as India U-19 captain. - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar PTI New Delhi 24 November, 2019 22:33 IST Shubhang Hegde on Sunday replaced Priyam Garg as captain of the India’s Under-19 squad for the remaining three one-dayers against Afghanistan U-19 squad. India is leading the five-match series 2-0. The third match is slated for November 26 in Lucknow while the other matches will be played on November 28 and 30. Squad: Shubhang Hegde, (capt) (KSCA), Divyansh Saxena (MCA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Arjun Murthy (TNCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA), Sourav Dagar (DDCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Manav Sutar (RCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), Vikrant Bhadoriya (MPCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Rishabh Bansal (UPCA) and Aquib Khan (UPCA). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.