Shubang Hegde named India U-19 captain for remaining one-dayers against Afghanistan

Shubhang Hegde on Sunday replaced Priyam Garg as captain of the India’s Under-19 squad for the remaining three one-dayers against Afghanistan U-19 squad.

India is leading the five-match series 2-0.

The third match is slated for November 26 in Lucknow while the other matches will be played on November 28 and 30.

Squad: Shubhang Hegde, (capt) (KSCA), Divyansh Saxena (MCA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Arjun Murthy (TNCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA), Sourav Dagar (DDCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Manav Sutar (RCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), Vikrant Bhadoriya (MPCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Rishabh Bansal (UPCA) and Aquib Khan (UPCA).