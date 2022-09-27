Shubman Gill hits maiden county century for Glamorgan

Indian batter Shubman Gill on Tuesday scored his maiden county century while playing for English club Glamorgan in the county championship.

Playing against Sussex, the 23-year old got to the three-figure mark in 123 balls as Glamorgan went past 250 for the loss of four wickets in the first innings.

His innings included 16 fours and two sixes. Gill eventually got out for 119 as he mishit a lofted shot over mid wicket that landed straight into the hands of Jack Carson off Sean Hunt’s delivery.

Glamorgan is currently 280 for the loss of five wickets.

Gill, who made his English county debut earlier this month against Worcestershire, scored an impressive 92 runs and put on a 82-run second wicket stand with Edward Bryom. The match ended in a draw.

The right hand batter has 3002 first class runs for Punjab and boasts an average of 52.66. He has smashed seven tons and 16 half centuries in 64 matches.

Gill has recorded a brilliant run across formats in 2022. Earlier this year, he recorded his best Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 483 runs during Gujarat Titans’ title-winning run in its maiden season.

He also smashed his first ODI century - an unbeaten 130 - in August during India’s tour to Zimbabwe. He was adjudged the Player of the Series for registering 245 runs in three innings in Harare.