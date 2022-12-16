Shubman Gill scores first Test century

Shubman Gill scored his maiden test hundred on Day three of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram.

The opening batter reached the triple-figure mark in 147 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes on his way. The 23-year-old holed out to deep mid-wicket fielder on 110 off Mehidy Hasan. He had managed only 20 runs in the first innings before Taijul Islam picked him caught behind.

Gill’s previous best was 91, scored against Australia in Brisbane in 2021. In his 21 innings before this match, Gill had four fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. In First Class cricket, this was Gill’s ninth 100-plus score.

Walking out to bat with India registering a first innings lead of 254 runs, Gill first stitched a 70-run partnership with KL Rahul. After Rahul’s dismissal, Pujara joined Gill and the two are at the crease for India.

Gill and Pujara contributed a 108-run partnership which helped India stretch its lead past 400 runs.