Cricket

Shubman Gill scores first Test century

Gill’s previous best in Test cricket was 91 which he scored against Australia in 2021.

Team Sportstar
16 December, 2022 14:30 IST
16 December, 2022 14:30 IST
India’s Shubman Gill reacts after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 16, 2022.

India’s Shubman Gill reacts after scoring a half century (50 runs) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gill’s previous best in Test cricket was 91 which he scored against Australia in 2021.

Shubman Gill scored his maiden test hundred on Day three of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram.

The opening batter reached the triple-figure mark in 147 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes on his way. The 23-year-old holed out to deep mid-wicket fielder on 110 off Mehidy Hasan. He had managed only 20 runs in the first innings before Taijul Islam picked him caught behind.

Gill’s previous best was 91, scored against Australia in Brisbane in 2021. In his 21 innings before this match, Gill had four fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. In First Class cricket, this was Gill’s ninth 100-plus score.

Walking out to bat with India registering a first innings lead of 254 runs, Gill first stitched a 70-run partnership with KL Rahul. After Rahul’s dismissal, Pujara joined Gill and the two are at the crease for India.

Gill and Pujara contributed a 108-run partnership which helped India stretch its lead past 400 runs.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us