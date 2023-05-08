Shubman Gill to voice Indian Spider-Man in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill will lend his voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi version of the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

Sony Pictures India and Gill announced the news on social media platform Instagram. Karan Soni will voice the character in the English version.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are the voice cast of the English version.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theatres on June 2. Meanwhile, Gill is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.