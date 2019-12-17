Siddle drafted in for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Australia have called in veteran bowler Peter Siddle to replace Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Selectors have turned to local Victoria paceman Siddle for the Melbourne showdown after Hazlewood injured his hamstring in Perth.

Siddle is the only addition for the second Test at the MCG following Australia's 296-run rout of the Black Caps in the series opener at Perth Stadium.

The 35-year-old – a veteran of 67 Tests and 221 wickets – featured in the Ashes in England, though he has not played a home Test since November 2016.

"He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation," said national selector Trevor Hohns.