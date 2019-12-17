Cricket Cricket Siddle drafted in for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand Australia has turned to Victorian seamer Peter Siddle for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne following Josh Hazlewood's withdrawal. Sacha Pisani 17 December, 2019 10:22 IST Victoria and Australia bowler Peter Siddle has not played a home Test since November 2016. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 17 December, 2019 10:22 IST Australia have called in veteran bowler Peter Siddle to replace Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.Selectors have turned to local Victoria paceman Siddle for the Melbourne showdown after Hazlewood injured his hamstring in Perth.Siddle is the only addition for the second Test at the MCG following Australia's 296-run rout of the Black Caps in the series opener at Perth Stadium.Read: Proteas paceman Ngidi set to miss Boxing Day TestThe 35-year-old – a veteran of 67 Tests and 221 wickets – featured in the Ashes in England, though he has not played a home Test since November 2016."He is a proven Test match performer with an exceptional knowledge of the MCG which will be a valuable part of our preparation," said national selector Trevor Hohns.Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.