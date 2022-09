Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in an Asia Cup 2022 knockout match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The winner of the game will progress, along with Afghanistan from Group B, to the Super 4 stage .

Both teams are coming off losses against Afghanistan. While Sri Lanka went down to Mohammad Nabi’s side by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener, Bangladesh lost by seven wickets.

However, Sri Lanka enjoys a favourable head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is - 8:4 in T20Is.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Team Composition: SL 6:5 BAN, Credits: 2.0

Also Read Suryakumar’s fearless batting lights up Dubai

SL vs BAN Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushar

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon