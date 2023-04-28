Cricket

SL vs IRE, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka beats Ireland by an innings and 10 runs to seal series

The host swept the two-match series in Galle 2-0, recording ts 100th Test win and leaving the tourist still seeking a first victory in cricket’s longest format.

AFP
Galle 28 April, 2023 15:55 IST
Galle 28 April, 2023 15:55 IST
Sri Lanka’s players celebrates after winning the second and final cricket Test.

Sri Lanka’s players celebrates after winning the second and final cricket Test. | Photo Credit: AFP

The host swept the two-match series in Galle 2-0, recording ts 100th Test win and leaving the tourist still seeking a first victory in cricket’s longest format.

Ramesh Mendis took five wickets and Prabath Jayasuriya became the fastest-ever spinner to 50 Test wickets Friday as Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by an innings and 10 runs in the second Test.

The host swept the two-match series in Galle 2-0, recording ts 100th Test win and leaving the tourist still seeking a first victory in cricket’s longest format.

Harry Tector fought a lone last-day rearguard action to try to bat out a draw, scoring 85 and mounting a 41-run stand for the ninth wicket, but Mendis took 5-64 as Ireland were bowled out for 202 in their second innings.

Asitha Fernando bowled Tector with a yorker to end the resistance and accounted for last man Ben White with the very next ball to wrap up another emphatic win in style.

Also Read
Prabath Jayasuriya becomes quickest spinner to 50 Test wickets

The visitor posted 492 in their first innings -- among the highest-ever scores to be followed by an innings defeat.

After Sri Lanka declared on 704-3, Ireland resumed its second innings on 54-2, hoping to hold on for a draw on a track still good for batting.

But Jayasuriya dismissed Paul Stirling in the fourth over of the morning to become the quickest-ever spinner to take 50 wickets, in just seven Tests.

Fellow left-armer Alf Valentine of West Indies had taken eight games to the milestone more than seven decades earlier.

Mendis removed first-innings centurion Curtis Campher when he swept one straight into the hands of Kusal Mendis at leg-slip, and took his third wicket of the innings when captain Andy Balbirnie drove one straight to Angelo Mathews at mid-off on 46.

Mendis then dismissed Andy McBrine and Graham Hume in successive overs to claim his fourth five-wicket haul.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by an innings and 280 runs.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: RR vs CSK match highlights and analysis

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

Slide shows

RR vs CSK in pictures, IPL 2023: RR beats CSK by 32 runs

RCB vs KKR in pictures, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore loses to Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 pictures: Gujarat Titans register their first IPL win over Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us