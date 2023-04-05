Cricket

SL vs NZ head-to-head in T20Is: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets

SL vs NZ 2nd T20I: Here is the head-to-head record between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ahead of the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday in Dunedin.

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 02:05 IST
Charith Asalanka of Sri Lanka in action during the first T20 International against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday in Auckland.

Charith Asalanka of Sri Lanka in action during the first T20 International against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday in Auckland. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will face off in the second T20I at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. The visitor leads the three-match series 1-0 after clinching a Super Over victory in the first game in Auckland on Sunday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two teams ahead of the second T20I:

SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Matches played: 21
Sri Lanka won: 9 (includes two wins in Super Over)
New Zealand won: 11
No Result: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka won in Super Over (Auckland; April 2023)
Last five results: Sri Lanka won - 2; New Zealand won - 3
SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS IN NEW ZEALAND
Matches played: 6
Sri Lanka won: 2 (includes one win in Super Over)
New Zealand won: 4
Last result: Sri Lanka won in Super Over (Auckland; April 2023)
Last five results: Sri Lanka won - 1; New Zealand won - 4
SRI LANKA VS NEW ZEALAND HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
SL (highest score) vs NZ: 196/5 (20) - Tied (Sri Lanka won in Super Over) (Auckland; April 2023)
SL (lowest score) vs NZ: 92 (19.4) - Sri Lanka lost by 28 runs (Lauderhill; May 2010)
NZ (highest score) vs SL: 196/8 (20) - Tied (New Zealand lost in Super Over) (Auckland; April 2023)
NZ (lowest score) vs SL: 60 (15.3) - New Zealand lost by 59 runs (Chattogram; March 2014)
SL (highest individual score) vs NZ: Angelo Mathews 81* (49) (Auckland; January 2016)
SL (best bowling figures) vs NZ: Rangana Herath 5/3 (3.3) (Chattogram; March 2014)
NZ (highest individual score) vs SL: Glenn Phillips 104 (64) (Sydney; October 2022)
NZ (best bowling figures) vs SL: Trent Boult 4/13 (4) (Sydney; October 2022)

MOST RUNS IN SL VS NZ T20IS

Batter MatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Ross Taylor (NZ)1734222.80114.7662
Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)1432432.40107.6476
Martin Guptill (NZ)1230928.09136.7263

MOST WICKETS IN SL VS NZ T20IS

Bowler MatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Lasith Malinga (SL)15206.6818.155/6
Nuwan Kulasekara (SL)9126.4017.083/4
Ajantha Mendis (SL)8126.4616.16 3/9

