GetImageContent.jpg

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan senses victory despite top-order wobble in small chase

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Babar Azam’s side had been in charge after claiming a handy first-innings lead of 149 in the first match of the two-test series.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 18:48 IST , GALLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) and Imam-ul-Haq walk back to the pavilion at the end of the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan .
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and Imam-ul-Haq walk back to the pavilion at the end of the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan . | Photo Credit: AFP
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) and Imam-ul-Haq walk back to the pavilion at the end of the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan . | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan remained on course for victory in the opening Test against Sri Lanka despite a top-order wobble chasing a meagre victory target of 131 at Galle on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s side had been in charge after claiming a handy first-innings lead of 149 in the first match of the two-test series.

Their spin trio of Noman Ali (3-75), Abrar Ahmed (3-68) and Agha Salman (2-39) further consolidated their position by bowling out Sri Lanka for 279 in their second innings.

ALSO READ | Jemimah stars in India’s 108-run win over Bangladesh in second ODI

For the home side, Dhananjaya de Silva followed his first-innings hundred with 82, Nishan Madushka made 52, and Ramesh Mendis contributed 42 before they were all out.

Pakistan finished day four on 48-3 and will need 83 runs when play resumes on Thursday to go 1-0 up in the series.

Babar was batting on six with opener Imam-ul-Haq on 25 at the other end.

Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood and then ran out nightwatchman Noman Ali to at least prevent it from being a cakewalk for Pakistan.

SCORECARD - SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 1ST TEST DAY 4

