Sneh Rana is the find of the England series, says head coach Ramesh Powar

Indian Women's Cricket Team head coach Ramesh Powar heaped praise on Sneh Rana, calling her "the find" of the series against England.

"Sneh Rana is the find of this series. The way she was bowling in practice sessions at Southampton, we thought we must give her a chance. It was a difficult decision to play two off-spinners in the playing 11 but she played her role to the core. And am really happy for her because being an off-spinner I can see the talent. She is a player who can play in the crunch situations and that's what we needed right now," Powar said in a video tweeted by BCCI.

During the match, skipper Mithali Raj surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-getter in women's cricket. With 10,277 runs in 317 international fixtures, 38-year old is now the highest run-getter in women's cricket.

"I think she deserves every praising word out there, She has been amazing throughout the 22 years. She is a role model for a lot of the girls. in today's game, she single-handedly won us the match. Chasing 220 on a low bounce track, she took us over the line," Powar said about Mithali.

The 43-year-old also showed showered praise on veteran Jhulan Goswami, saying: "Jhulan Goswami is one of the legends of women cricket and the way she has her ethics, preparations, and commitment towards the team, dressing room, and young players that makes a lot of difference to us as a team."

India defeated England by four wickets in the third ODI on Saturday in Worcester and will next play England in a three-match T20I series, starting in Northampton on Friday.