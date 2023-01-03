Ganguly set to be appointed as Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket: Report

Former India captain and erstwhile president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly is likely to rejoin Delhi Capitals as its Director of Cricket ahead of Indian Premier League 2023.

Sources close to the development have confirmed that the franchise will formally announce the decision soon.

Ganguly, who was previously associated with the Delhi franchise as a mentor before taking over as the BCCI president in 2019, is expected to work closely during the South Africa and Dubai T20 leagues as well, where the Capitals have their teams.

According to PTI, Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.

More to follow...