Sourav Ganguly BCCI AGM: Five talking points from Sunday's meeting

A day after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced a slew of changes at his new administration's first annual general meeting (AGM) — some subject to the Supreme Court approval — in Mumbai on Sunday, we take a look at some of the salient features besides the proposed roll back on the key Lodha reforms.

Contracts for domestic cricketers

The AGM approved central contracts for domestic cricketers "through state associations", according to Ganguly. The next step is to chalk out a plan before the end of the Ranji Trophy, depending on the revenue each association generates and the quality of cricketers.

Azharuddin’s dues cleared

Dues cleared for Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin. They had been held back since the former India captain was banned for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal in 2000. While Ganguly and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that “Azharuddin’s dues will be cleared”, Sportstar understands that the amount to be disbursed to him is approximately Rs. 1.5 crore.

Pink-ball Test to continue

Some of the cricketers who featured in India’s maiden day-night Test last week may have been apprehensive about sighting the ball under lights but Ganguly stressed the pink-ball Tests are here to stay.

No-ball umpire in IPL

The Kolkata Test featured an additional umpire to only monitor no-balls via television. Ganguly said the experiment had been a success and will be persisted with during the Indian Premier League 2020.

Infrastructure subsidy

It was decided to raise the infrastructure subsidy for State associations from Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 100 crore. This will help various associations complete their new stadium projects or grounds in the interiors faster. Gujarat Cricket Association’s - the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of 1.10 lakh - is set to be inaugurated in March next year.