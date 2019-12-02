Cricket Cricket Sourav Ganguly BCCI AGM: Five talking points from Sunday's meeting Here's a look at some of the salient features besides the proposed roll back on the key Lodha reforms, from the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI AGM on Sunday. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 11:54 IST Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly with Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal during the Board’s Annual General Meeting, in Mumbai. - PTI Team Sportstar 02 December, 2019 11:54 IST A day after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced a slew of changes at his new administration's first annual general meeting (AGM) — some subject to the Supreme Court approval — in Mumbai on Sunday, we take a look at some of the salient features besides the proposed roll back on the key Lodha reforms.Contracts for domestic cricketersThe AGM approved central contracts for domestic cricketers "through state associations", according to Ganguly. The next step is to chalk out a plan before the end of the Ranji Trophy, depending on the revenue each association generates and the quality of cricketers.Azharuddin’s dues clearedDues cleared for Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin. They had been held back since the former India captain was banned for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal in 2000. While Ganguly and BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that “Azharuddin’s dues will be cleared”, Sportstar understands that the amount to be disbursed to him is approximately Rs. 1.5 crore.Pink-ball Test to continueSome of the cricketers who featured in India’s maiden day-night Test last week may have been apprehensive about sighting the ball under lights but Ganguly stressed the pink-ball Tests are here to stay.No-ball umpire in IPLThe Kolkata Test featured an additional umpire to only monitor no-balls via television. Ganguly said the experiment had been a success and will be persisted with during the Indian Premier League 2020.Infrastructure subsidyIt was decided to raise the infrastructure subsidy for State associations from Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 100 crore. This will help various associations complete their new stadium projects or grounds in the interiors faster. Gujarat Cricket Association’s - the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of 1.10 lakh - is set to be inaugurated in March next year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.