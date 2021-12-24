Sourav Ganguly on Harbhajan Singh: 'He was a captain’s delight'

As Harbhajan Singh walked into retirement on Friday, his old colleague and former India captain Sourav Ganguly called him as a 'captain's delight'.

Referring to the iconic 2001 Test series against Australia where Harbhajan emerged as the match-winner, Ganguly said: "His first full Test series against Australia in 2001 is the greatest that I have seen where one bowler single-handedly won the series. He was a captain’s delight. As a bowler, he hated putting fielders in the deep. Bhajji has been an absolute match winner. He should be proud of what he has achieved. I want to tell him that the new innings in his life will be as exciting."

"He has faced several challenges in his life, but Bhajji is not the one to give up. He has overcome many hurdles and put many setbacks behind him to rise every time. What inspired me the most about him was his hunger to perform. His strength was his guts and courage. He was always very passionate, and his immense self-belief meant he never shied away from a fight. He also kept the dressing room atmosphere light and that is something really important," Ganguly, who is now the president of BCCI, added.

The Board secretary Jay Shah stated, "Harbhajan Singh has had a phenomenal career with Team India. He has been a part of many memorable victories both at home and away. He played his cricket with grit and passion and wore his heart on his sleeve. His fighting spirit and his zeal to perform for India when the team was under pressure is something that always stood out. His presence on the field lifted everyone’s morale. While he played a major role with the ball, picking up wickets aplenty, it must be remembered that he has also played some crucial knocks with the bat, helping us get over the line. I wish him the best for all his future endeavours and wish to see him being closely associated with the game."