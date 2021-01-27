Sourav Ganguly back in hospital after chest pain

Former India captain and the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain.

Sources close to the BCCI chief confirmed that Ganguly - who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month - complained of mild chest pain. After consultations with the doctors, it was decided the he would be taken to the hospital for further check-up.

READ: Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

In a statement, the hospital stated: "Mr Sourav Ganguly has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable."

In the first week of January, Ganguly was attended by noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, who had indicated that the 48-year-old may require an angioplasty at a later date.