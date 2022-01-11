South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the Proteas said, "Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride!"

In the same post, he announced that he would be coaching the Titans, a cricket franchise in South Africa. "Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket".

Morris made his international debut in December 2012 against New Zealand. Morris featured in four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa, and played his international match in 2019.

More to follow...