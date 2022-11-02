Cricket

South Africa appoint Maketa as interim coach for Australia test tour

Maketa is currently the coach of the South African ‘A’ side and was a consultant on the recent test tour of England.

Reuters
02 November, 2022 14:47 IST
02 November, 2022 14:47 IST
The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach to the senior team between 2017-19.

The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach to the senior team between 2017-19. | Photo Credit: Twitter/ProteasMenCSA

Maketa is currently the coach of the South African ‘A’ side and was a consultant on the recent test tour of England.

South Africa have named Malibongwe Maketa as interim head coach for their three-test tour of Australia starting next month, with Mark Boucher stepping down after the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.

Maketa is currently the coach of the South African ‘A’ side and was a consultant on the recent test tour of England. The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach to the senior team between 2017-19.

Also Read
ICC rankings: Suryakumar surpasses Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

“He is a familiar face to the environment,” South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said in a media release on Wednesday.

“Mali knows most of the players well. They know him too and with such a short time between now and the tour, we as Cricket South Africa felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series.”

Boucher confirmed in September that he would step down after the T20 World Cup and is taking charge of the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

South Africa will play three tests in Australia, starting in Perth on Dec. 17.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Should Chahal replace Ashwin when India takes on Bangladesh? T20 World Cup IND v BAN preview

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us