Cricket Cricket SA-England ODI postponed after a player tests positive for COVID-19 The first ODI has been postponed to Sunday after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 04 December, 2020 16:02 IST A view of Newlands, Cape Town, the venue for the first ODI. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 04 December, 2020 16:02 IST Cricket South Africa has said the first One-Day International between South Africa and England that was scheduled for Newlands on Friday has been moved to Sunday after a player from the home team tested positive for COVID-19.ALSO READ | Rabada ruled out of ODI seriesThe latest round of tests conducted on Thursday resulted in an unnamed South African player returning a positive result, the third from within the camp during the six-match limited overs series. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos