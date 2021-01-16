Cricket Cricket South Africa in Pakistan for first Test series since 2007 South Africa’s cricket team arrived in Karachi on Saturday to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years. PTI 16 January, 2021 15:56 IST This is South Africa's first tour of Pakistan in nearly 14 years. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 16 January, 2021 15:56 IST South Africa’s cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years. The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when it won the two-Test series 1-0.Since then, Pakistan has twice hosted South Africa for the Test series in the United Arab Emirates — in 2010 and 2013.ALSO READ | Brisbane Test: Australia tightens gripThe Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to choose the UAE for its home venue after terrorists attacked a Sri Lanka team bus at Lahore in 2009.The present tour comprises two Test matches at Karachi (January 26-30) and Rawalpindi (February 4-8), followed by a three-match Twenty20 series at Lahore, starting from February 11.South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos