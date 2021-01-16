South Africa in Pakistan for first Test series since 2007

South Africa’s cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play Test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years. The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when it won the two-Test series 1-0.

Since then, Pakistan has twice hosted South Africa for the Test series in the United Arab Emirates — in 2010 and 2013.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to choose the UAE for its home venue after terrorists attacked a Sri Lanka team bus at Lahore in 2009.

The present tour comprises two Test matches at Karachi (January 26-30) and Rawalpindi (February 4-8), followed by a three-match Twenty20 series at Lahore, starting from February 11.