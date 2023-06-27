South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

South Africa will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign in Delhi on October 7 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday.
The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.
This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.
South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|South Africa vs Qualifier 2
|October 7
|Delhi
|South Africa vs Australia
|October 13
|Lucknow
|South Africa vs Qualifier 1
|October 17
|Dharamsala
|South Africa vs England
|October 21
|Mumbai
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|October 24
|Mumbai
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|October 27
|Chennai
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|November 1
|Pune
|South Africa vs India
|November 5
|Kolkata
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|November 10
|Ahmedabad
