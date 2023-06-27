MagazineBuy Print

South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: Temba Bavuma’s side will begin its campaign on October 7 in Delhi.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 13:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa will be eyeing a first ever World Cup win in the 2023 edition to be held in India.
South Africa will be eyeing a first ever World Cup win in the 2023 edition to be held in India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa will be eyeing a first ever World Cup win in the 2023 edition to be held in India. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign in Delhi on October 7 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
South Africa vs Qualifier 2 October 7 Delhi
South Africa vs Australia October 13 Lucknow
South Africa vs Qualifier 1 October 17 Dharamsala
South Africa vs England October 21 Mumbai
South Africa vs Bangladesh October 24 Mumbai
South Africa vs Pakistan October 27 Chennai
South Africa vs New Zealand November 1 Pune
South Africa vs India November 5 Kolkata
South Africa vs Afghanistan November 10 Ahmedabad

