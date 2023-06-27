South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

South Africa will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign in Delhi on October 7 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule