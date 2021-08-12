South Africa to play ODIs in Sri Lanka without Ngidi, Miller and de Kock

South Africa will be without key players Quinton de Kock (rested), David Miller (hamstring injury) and Lungi Ngidi (personal reasons) for its three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka from September 2-7.

However, it expects its big guns to return for the Twenty20 series that follows as it builds towards the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius will return for both series after an injury lay-off that saw him miss successful tours to West Indies and Ireland in recent months.

The missing trio has been included in the expanded 19-man squad for the T20 matches, which will also be staged in Colombo from September 10-14, a month before the World Cup starts.

South Africa won its T20 series against world champion West Indies and Ireland, and will once again be captained by Temba Bavuma in both formats.

ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

T20 squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.