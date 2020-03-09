Cricket Cricket South Africa ODI squad arrives in India for three-match series The Quinton de Kock-led team arrived in New Delhi on Monday and will be flying to the hill city on Monday, while the Indian squad will reach the venue on Tuesday. PTI NEW DELHI 09 March, 2020 11:31 IST South Africa whitewashed Australia before flying to India for a three-match ODI series - Reuters PTI NEW DELHI 09 March, 2020 11:31 IST The South African ODI team arrived here on Monday for a three-match series against India starting in Dharamsala from March 12.The 16-member side will be flying to the hill city on Monday itself while the Indian squad will reach the venue on Tuesday.The centrally contracted Indian players will undergo a series of medical tests at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to ascertain fitness as well as to assess workload.Read: Jonty Rhodes looking forward to working with Anil KumbleThe visiting team is accompanied by Cricket South Africa’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shuaib Manjra, due to the prevalent novel coronavirus threat.India has recorded 39 cases so far, while the number of infected has gone beyond one lakh internationally.The second and third ODI will be played in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos