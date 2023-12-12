MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 2nd T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the second T20 international between South Africa and India

SA vs IND: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the second T20I between South Africa and India on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 07:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India.
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After the first T20I getting washed out, India’s tour of South Africa is expected to finally kick off on Tuesday when the two teams meet for the second T20I at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the second T20I between South Africa and India on Sunday:

When and where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between South Africa and India will take place on December 12 at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

What time does the second T20I between India and South Africa begin?

The second T20I between South Africa and India in Gqeberha will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

SQUADS
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.
India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

