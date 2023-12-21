MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI Live streaming info: When and where to watch third One-Day International between South Africa and India?

IND vs SA: Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the third ODI between South Africa and India on Thursday.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 08:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks in action.
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks in action. | Photo Credit: AP

After winning the second ODI against India on Tuesday, South Africa levelled the three-match series and set up a decider in the third ODI, which will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

Here are the live telecast and online streaming details for the third ODI between South Africa and India on Thursday:

When and where will the third ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The third ODI between South Africa and India will take place on December 21 at the Boland Park in Paarl.

What time does the third ODI between India and South Africa begin?

The third ODI between South Africa and India in Paarl will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa ODI series will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Phehlukwayo.

