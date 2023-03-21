Cricket

Rohit Sharma: Would not have been successful as opener without data analytics

S. Dipak Ragav
CHENNAI 21 March, 2023 08:18 IST
Indian cricket team’s captain Rohit Sharma with Subramanium Ramakrishnan of SportsMechanics at the company’s 20th year celebration held in Chennai on Monday along with Shanthi Lal Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank, Ashok Sigamani, President,TNCA and Rahul Dravid, Indian Cricket Team Coach. | Photo Credit: B JOTHI RAMALINGAM/THE HINDU

SportsMechanics, a pioneering sports technology organisation specialising in digital sports operations and high-performance improvement, on Monday celebrated its 20-year-long association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian cricket team.

The current captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid took part in an event to commemorate the association. They spoke about the positive impact that video and data analytics has had in improving the team’s performance.

Sharing his experience, Rohit Sharma said, “When I was asked to become an opener in 2013, I wanted to go through the footage and the data of what the best openers worldwide were doing. If it weren’t for the data analytics, I would not have had the success I have today.”

India and the curious case of No. 4 spot: Suryakumar running out of time to stake his claim

Explaining how data and technology are helping coaches, former India captain and the current coach, Dravid, said, “There is no doubt that data and technology play a huge role in our ability to coach players better. It is much easier to have conversations with players using data.”

In a recorded message, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar recalled the first time SportsMechanics founder Ramakrishnan Subramanian joined the team in 2002. 

“The technology helped us prepare with more precision. It was not left up to an individual’s imagination. For example, how does a batsman set himself when playing the sweep shot? All these intricacies were available in front of our eyes, and the team meetings became more purposeful,” said Tendulkar. 

Apart from cricket, SportsMechanics has also worked with other sports like hockey, squash and football to name a few.

