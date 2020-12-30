Sreesanth included in Kerala squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Pacer S. Sreesanth is all set to make his return to professional cricket after he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month.

But the inaugural KCA President''s Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

Sreesanth still has the fire in him: Tinu Yohannan

A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team with Sachin Baby as his deputy.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the other players are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, M.D. Nidheesh and K.M. Asif.

While Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan,Vinoop S.Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan S. Kunnummal and S. Midhun also found place in the team, the KCA included four new faces---Vathsal Govind Sharma, M.P. Sreeroop, P.K. Midhun and K.G. Rojith in the team.