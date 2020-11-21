Sreesanth to play President’s Cup T20 in Kerala

Taking a cue out of Jharkhand, Puducherry and Andhra, the Kerala Cricket Association has planned a T20 League, titled President’s Cup, to resume cricketing activities in the state in December.

The event, subject to state government clearance, will mark the return of India international and local boy S. Sreesanth. The fast bowler’s seven-year ban ended in September, and he will be the star attraction of the tournament to be held in Alappuzha. The dates, however, are not finalised.

The fast bowler with 87 Test wickets and two World Cup titles was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013.

“Yes, definitely. Sreesanth will be an attraction. Every player will be in a bio-bubble in one hotel in Alappuzha. We are looking at the first week of December. The clearance from the Kerala government is the main thing,” Sajan K. Varghese, president, Kerala Cricket Association told Sportstar.

Fantasy sports platform Dream11, which has been part of the other hyperlocal T20 leagues, is on board for the Kerala event, too. “With the support of Dream11, it is a league format that we have planned. All the teams, from different age-groups, are from Kerala,” he said.

As the T20 league has been a success in the strict bio-secure environment in other states, the clearance could just be a formality.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 numbers in Kerala, the recovery rate remains the highest compared to other states.