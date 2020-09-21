SRH v RCB, IPL 2020: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal make RCB debut

Devdutt Padikkal has been making news over the past year for his performances in the domestic circuit and it comes as no surprise that skipper Virat Kohli has picked the 20-year-old to feature in his very first IPL match on Monday.



The Karnataka batsman not only finished as the top-scorer in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he also topped the run charts at the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament last season. In the 20-over format, the 20-year-old hammered 580 runs at an impressive strike rate of 175.75.



Josh Phillipe is yet another young gun to watch out for. The wicketkeeper-batsman proved to be in good touch in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, starting off the tournament by clobbering 81 runs against the Perth Scorchers. The 23-year-old went on to hit four more fifties for the Sydney Sixers in the tournament.

He was also recently named in the Australia squad for the England ODI and T20I series. However, he is yet to feature in a match.