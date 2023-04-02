SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 4 of IPL 2023 at the at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
“It is a new season and a different challenge as we got new domestic and international players and playing after a long gap at the home ground is exciting. The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest one but he is also experienced now and he has played for the country. He did well last season as well. It is a matter of time until we go out there and do well.”
Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.
Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.
In the absence of Aiden Markram, Bhuvenshwar Kumar will be the stand-in skipper as Sunrisers Hyderabad opens its campaign against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals.