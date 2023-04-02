Bhuvneshwar Kumar speaks ahead of SRH’s opening game

“It is a new season and a different challenge as we got new domestic and international players and playing after a long gap at the home ground is exciting. The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest one but he is also experienced now and he has played for the country. He did well last season as well. It is a matter of time until we go out there and do well.”