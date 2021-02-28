Sri Lanka appoints Tom Moody as director of cricket

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has appointed former national coach (2005-07) Tom Moody as its director of cricket with effect from Monday.

Moody's appointment comes after the recommendations from the Technical Advisory Committee of the SLC to restructure the cricket operations of the board.

Moody, who was the head coach when Sri Lanka reached the 2007 World Cup final, will receive a three-year contract that will allow him to oversee all aspects of the game in the country.

READ | ICC will get written assurances on visas from India by March: PCB chairman

The 55-year-old will assume a key role in the overhaul of the board's plans through analysis of Future Tour programs and development of the domestic tournament structure among other aspects.

The CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, Ashley De Silva said on Moody's appointment: "Tom has worked with Sri Lanka Cricket in the past and has shown results, and I am sure with his working knowledge of the system, Tom will add greater value to our game."

ALSO READ | ICC Rankings: Rohit reaches career-best eighth rank; Ashwin No. 3 among bowlers

Moody is known for his successful exploits across T20 tournaments across the globe. The former Australia all-rounder was the director of cricket at the Carribean Premier League (CPL) and had also coached IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad before assuming the role of director of cricket with the same team for the upcoming season.